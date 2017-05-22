Roswell police ID body found buried outside a vacant house
Police have identified the body of a woman found buried outside a vacant south Roswell house and continue to look for a suspect in the homicide case. Roswell police investigators say the body found May 9 was that of Ambra Lynn Taylor, who was 41 when she disappeared in April 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|7 hr
|ants
|114,811
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|7 hr
|Mister Chix
|63,854
|What Does the Catholic Church Stand for Anymore?
|8 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|30
|Dershowitz: Trump has no constitutional barrier
|8 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|10
|Da Donald Trump Celebrated Cinco de Mayo With S...
|9 hr
|Drain
|12
|Professors save design drawings for neon signs ...
|12 hr
|mel
|1
|Aw, the bitchy, 50 year old moderator wiped a post
|Mon
|Concha Pena
|7
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC