Roswell police ID body found buried outside a vacant house

14 hrs ago

Police have identified the body of a woman found buried outside a vacant south Roswell house and continue to look for a suspect in the homicide case. Roswell police investigators say the body found May 9 was that of Ambra Lynn Taylor, who was 41 when she disappeared in April 2016.

