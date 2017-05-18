Roadside bomb kills 11; attacks kill 10 Afghan policeman
Former U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner will appear in federal court to face criminal charges in an investigation of his online communications with a teenage girl in North Carolina. Former U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner will appear in federal court to face criminal charges in an investigation of his online communications with a teenage girl in North Carolina.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Planned Parenthood to close 3 clinics in northe...
|4 min
|Good
|4
|The Creatures From the Black Lagoon...
|1 hr
|Bull Durham
|6
|Comey, the Cummerbund concealing bloated Leftis...
|2 hr
|Bull Durham
|28
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|16 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|114,788
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|16 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|63,831
|Thinking of moving to NM - Read This 1st
|Thu
|Army Vet
|15
|Concerns arise over APD's new citation order
|Thu
|Army Vet
|1
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC