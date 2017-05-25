Renovation on New Mexico church finds new visitors _ beesALBUQUERQUE, ...
TV in Albuquerque, New Mexico, reports that Dee Brown and his wife, Bernadine, discovered the bees while working to remodel Emerge Church ABQ.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|3 hr
|Kingdom potatoes
|63,862
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|3 hr
|ants
|114,819
|Facebook Takes Down a Devastating Video of Ghou...
|6 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|3
|The Leftist Democrats Can't Win Any Elections
|6 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|5
|Man accused of murdering Albuquerque woman went... (Jul '16)
|18 hr
|Baldrecluse
|3
|Tessa Mentus Contracts Brian Williams Syndrome (Jun '16)
|19 hr
|Yeah
|12
|Craftmatic Beds- Albuquerque, NM
|Thu
|road apple refugee
|1
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC