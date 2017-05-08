Prosecutors want Albuquerque realtor ...

Prosecutors want Albuquerque realtor accused of murder held without bond

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

Prosecutors are trying to keep a well known Albuquerque realtor locked up without bond, saying he is a serious danger to the community. It happened at Pino's property, the old Trinity Church near Solano and Central Avenue, when he got a call about two men burglarizing it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 17 min Frmr-fmer505-1951 114,752
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 42 min Frmr-fmer505-1951 63,801
Susan Rice, frightened that her lying criminali... 1 hr Yeah 19
Comey, the Cummerbund concealing bloated Leftis... 2 hr marcus 3
News New Mexico Legislature sues governor in escalat... 2 hr you should 26
Thinking of moving to NM - Read This 1st Mon Bluntruth 14
Susana La Tejana, Please Go Back To El Paso Texas Mon NM In Ruins 1
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Boston Marathon
  1. Mexico
  2. Egypt
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,427 • Total comments across all topics: 280,896,349

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC