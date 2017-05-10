Police: Woman crawled through dog doo...

Police: Woman crawled through dog door to rob house

There are 1 comment on the WPXI story from 16 hrs ago, titled Police: Woman crawled through dog door to rob house. In it, WPXI reports that:

We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WPXI.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
billy

Albuquerque, NM

#1 13 hrs ago
Don't think that is the best way she could have been spending her time.

Think of all the good we could have done, which is now being evaporated with time.

But her name will be entered in with yours and mine,

And the stories of our lives.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Comey, the Cummerbund concealing bloated Leftis... 3 hr Bull Durham 11
Susan Rice, frightened that her lying criminali... 3 hr Bull Durham 49
Single Payor Health Care System 6 hr Geez 2
What Does the Catholic Church Stand for Anymore? 6 hr more 5
Maxine Waters is Bloviating Gas Bag... 13 hr billy 5
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 15 hr Frmr-fmer505-1951 63,806
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 15 hr Frmr-fmer505-1951 114,758
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,941 • Total comments across all topics: 280,958,461

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC