Police: Man arrested for assaulting mother during Mother's Day visit

Albuquerque police say a 25-year-old man left his mother's home in handcuffs after going to visit her for Mother's Day. Police responding to a call Saturday say they found the woman beaten and bloody and Mariano Pokagon with blood on his hands.

