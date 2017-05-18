Police arrest 12-year-old boy caught by drivers throwing rocks at traffic
Police said it was a 12-year-old boy who was caught throwing pieces of concrete at cars on I-40. But how did he manage to get so close to the interstate? In lapel video obtained by KRQE News 13, large pieces of broken concrete can be seen scattered across the shoulder near I-40 and Coors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ABC cancels the Tim Allen show favored by conse...
|38 min
|Army Vet
|3
|Comey, the Cummerbund concealing bloated Leftis...
|50 min
|not worth
|31
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|4 hr
|Mister Chix
|114,789
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|4 hr
|Mister Chix
|63,832
|Planned Parenthood to close 3 clinics in northe...
|4 hr
|Good
|4
|The Creatures From the Black Lagoon...
|5 hr
|Bull Durham
|6
|Thinking of moving to NM - Read This 1st
|Thu
|Army Vet
|15
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC