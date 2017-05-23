Plea deal for Albuquerque man accused...

Plea deal for Albuquerque man accused in infant son's death

Prosecutors say an Albuquerque man accused in the death of his infant son in 2015 has accepted a plea agreement. The Office of the 2nd Judicial District Attorney announced Tuesday that Spenser Phillips has agreed to plead guilty in court to second-degree murder and child abandonment resulting in death.

