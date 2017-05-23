Plea deal for Albuquerque man accused in infant son's death
Prosecutors say an Albuquerque man accused in the death of his infant son in 2015 has accepted a plea agreement. The Office of the 2nd Judicial District Attorney announced Tuesday that Spenser Phillips has agreed to plead guilty in court to second-degree murder and child abandonment resulting in death.
