Planned Parenthood to close 3 clinics in northern NM

Planned Parenthood to close 3 clinics in northern NM SANTA FE - Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains plans to close three clinics in northern New Mexico. Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://lcsun.co/2qxOQYd The Santa Fe New Mexican reports the closures in Albuquerque, Rio Rancho and Farmington are part of larger consolidation effort to keep the organization solvent.

Albuquerque, NM

#1 10 hrs ago
Longer ride to another clinic for mothers to have more time to reconsider NOT killing their child
no downside there

Yeah

Santa Fe, NM

#2 10 hrs ago
closeall wrote:
you hate women.

The

Santa Fe, NM

#4 8 hrs ago
gerber wrote:
dope mpd gets off on lying.
