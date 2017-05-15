Plane diverted to Albuquerque for med...

Plane diverted to Albuquerque for medical emergency

10 hrs ago Read more: KOB-TV

A Delta 757 made an emergency landing at the Albuquerque International Sunport Tuesday afternoon for a medical emergency, an airport spokesman told KOB. The plane landed at the Sunport at 3:15 p.m. after reports emerged a passenger was unconscious, the spokesperson said.

