Plane diverted to Albuquerque for medical emergency
A Delta 757 made an emergency landing at the Albuquerque International Sunport Tuesday afternoon for a medical emergency, an airport spokesman told KOB. The plane landed at the Sunport at 3:15 p.m. after reports emerged a passenger was unconscious, the spokesperson said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What Does the Catholic Church Stand for Anymore?
|2 hr
|CONCHA PENA
|17
|Da Donald Trump Celebrated Cinco de Mayo With S...
|2 hr
|CONCHA PENA
|5
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|5 hr
|nits
|63,826
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|5 hr
|new parrot
|114,783
|Comey, the Cummerbund concealing bloated Leftis...
|10 hr
|So you
|21
|ABC cancels the Tim Allen show favored by conse...
|10 hr
|Hey
|2
|testing
|Mon
|Brutus
|1
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC