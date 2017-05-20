Phone call busts Albuquerque man who led police on chase
Deputies say they tried to pull the car over, but a chase ensued and eventually, deputies had to stop because it was too dangerous. The next day BCSO, as told Jesus Macias called his brother an MDC inmate and told him about the chase.
