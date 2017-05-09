Park dedicated in honor of fallen Alb...

Park dedicated in honor of fallen Albuquerque Officer Daniel Webster

2017-05-09

Kids, community members, fellow officers and others joined together near Wyoming and Copper to dedicate the park, not far from where Officer Webster was shot and killed in October 2015. People in the area knew Officer Webster well, saying he went out of his way to get to know the community.

