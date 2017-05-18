Old document sheds light on lawman who killed Billy the Kid
Officials in southern New Mexico have found a century-old document inside a box of unarchived records that shed light on the death of the Old West lawman who gained fame for killing Billy the Kid. Dona Ana County officials said the 1908 coroner's jury report refers to the investigation of the death of former Lincoln County Sheriff Pat Garrett.
