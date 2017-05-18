Old document sheds light on lawman wh...

Old document sheds light on lawman who killed Billy the Kid

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Hawk Eye

Officials in southern New Mexico have found a century-old document inside a box of unarchived records that shed light on the death of the Old West lawman who gained fame for killing Billy the Kid. Dona Ana County officials said the 1908 coroner's jury report refers to the investigation of the death of former Lincoln County Sheriff Pat Garrett.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hawk Eye.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 1 hr Frmr-fmer505-1951 114,800
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 1 hr Frmr-fmer505-1951 63,843
What Does the Catholic Church Stand for Anymore? 2 hr gkc 24
Dershowitz: Trump has no constitutional barrier 3 hr Nope 5
APD Directive: Issue Citations, Not Arrests Fo... 6 hr Just Saying 1
Da Donald Trump Celebrated Cinco de Mayo With S... 6 hr point of order 10
Is LULAC a racist organization (Mar '16) 6 hr point of order 71
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,757 • Total comments across all topics: 281,184,501

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC