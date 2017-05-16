Officers to issue citations instead o...

Officers to issue citations instead of make arrests for non-violent misdemeanors

12 hrs ago Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

Albuquerque Police Chief Gorden Eden has issued a letter to officers, telling them to issue citations instead of arresting non-violent misdemeanor offenders. The list of non-violent misdemeanors that could be impacted include criminal trespass, indecent exposure, prostitution and shoplifting less than $500.

