Officers to issue citations instead of make arrests for non-violent misdemeanors
Albuquerque Police Chief Gorden Eden has issued a letter to officers, telling them to issue citations instead of arresting non-violent misdemeanor offenders. The list of non-violent misdemeanors that could be impacted include criminal trespass, indecent exposure, prostitution and shoplifting less than $500.
