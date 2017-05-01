Officer-involved shooting investigati...

Officer-involved shooting investigation under way in NE Albuquerque

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: KOB-TV

Details are limited, but the APD tweet said San Mateo is closed between Marquette and Copper. Other road closures include Grant from Truman to Ortiz and Truman from Central to Marquette.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hundreds of home break-ins reported in Albuquer... 6 min We have 7
Review: Adults On Rio Bravo (Nov '10) 7 min Dave 821
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 2 hr Mister Chix 63,774
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 15 hr new parrot 114,728
News Suspected storage unit thief in custody, police... 16 hr The truth 2
Thinking of moving to NM - Read This 1st 16 hr Can You Handle Th... 9
News Man found with hands nailed to trees in the Bosque 17 hr SSDD 2
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,962 • Total comments across all topics: 280,744,967

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC