NWS: Seven tornadoes touched down in ...

NWS: Seven tornadoes touched down in NM Tuesday, Wednesday

Next Story Prev Story
9 min ago Read more: KOB-TV

Kerry Jones at the National Weather Service is in the process of surveying tornado damage from Tuesday's tornado outbreak. Stunning viewer photos bring to life the scope and intensity of Tuesday's tornado outbreak in New Mexico.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 48 min Frmr-fmer505-1951 63,804
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 51 min Frmr-fmer505-1951 114,756
Susan Rice, frightened that her lying criminali... 1 hr reality bite 45
getmomdown.org & kob4 4 hr charity begins at... 1
Comey, the Cummerbund concealing bloated Leftis... 12 hr Frmr-fmer505-1951 6
News Senator says New Mexico elementary kids need mo... 13 hr CONCHA PENA 4
Maxine Waters is Bloviating Gas Bag... 15 hr More 2
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,924 • Total comments across all topics: 280,932,740

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC