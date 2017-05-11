NM Supreme Court won't restore funds ...

NM Supreme Court won't restore funds to Legislature

The court said, Thursday, May 11, 2017, that it is too soon to consider any possible constitutional violations related to the governor's vetoes at the request of the Legislature. Martinez has called a special session for May 24 to resolve the state's budget crisis.

