NM Supreme Court won't restore funds to Legislature
The court said, Thursday, May 11, 2017, that it is too soon to consider any possible constitutional violations related to the governor's vetoes at the request of the Legislature. Martinez has called a special session for May 24 to resolve the state's budget crisis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silver City Sun-News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Comey, the Cummerbund concealing bloated Leftis...
|55 min
|gregor
|9
|Susan Rice, frightened that her lying criminali...
|5 hr
|Bull Durham
|47
|Single Payor Health Care System
|5 hr
|Earl B
|1
|getmomdown.org & kob4
|5 hr
|charlene
|2
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|8 hr
|new parrot
|63,805
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|9 hr
|new parrot
|114,757
|Senator says New Mexico elementary kids need mo...
|22 hr
|CONCHA PENA
|4
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC