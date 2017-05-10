NM Democrats rally with Albuquerque c...

NM Democrats rally with Albuquerque community about healthcare

Next Story Prev Story
3 min ago Read more: KOB-TV New Mexico

When Andrew was born, doctors said he couldn't walk until he was four. "Please keep health care alive," SAID Loretta Garcia-Rael.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 5 hr Mister Chix 114,770
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 6 hr nits 63,815
News VoteRunLead.org Joins The United State of Women... 6 hr more 2
Comey, the Cummerbund concealing bloated Leftis... 15 hr So you 15
Single Payor Health Care System 15 hr Pod 3
Da Donald Trump Celebrated Cinco de Mayo With S... 17 hr CONCHA PENA 2
dumb as craps and comey Fri Another 2
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. South Korea
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,013 • Total comments across all topics: 280,999,584

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC