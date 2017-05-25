New Mexico lawmakers move to restore vetoed funding
New Mexico Democratic Party Chairman Richard Ellenberg urges lawmakers to support educational funding at a rally outside the Statehouse in Santa Fe, N.M., Wednesday, May 24, 2017. New Mexico Democratic Party Chairman Richard Ellenberg urges lawmakers to support educational funding at a rally outside the Statehouse in Santa Fe, N.M., Wednesday, May 24, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Leftist Democrats Can't Win Any Elections
|1 hr
|speaking
|4
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|3 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|63,861
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|3 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|114,818
|Man accused of murdering Albuquerque woman went... (Jul '16)
|4 hr
|Baldrecluse
|3
|Facebook Takes Down a Devastating Video of Ghou...
|5 hr
|Yeah
|2
|Tessa Mentus Contracts Brian Williams Syndrome (Jun '16)
|5 hr
|Yeah
|12
|Craftmatic Beds- Albuquerque, NM
|13 hr
|road apple refugee
|1
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC