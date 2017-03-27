New Mexico governor reconvenes lawmakers in budget showdown
In this March 27, 2017 file photo, Gov. Susana Martinez speaks about the recent legislative session to a group of business leaders and real estate developers during a luncheon in Albuquerque, N.M. Republican New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez ordered a special session of the Legislature on Friday, May 5, 2017, to resolve a grinding state budget crisis, with no sign of a compromise with leading Democratic lawmakers.
