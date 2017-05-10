New Mexico crash kills 5; alcohol may have been factor
New Mexico officials say alcohol may have been a factor in a fiery head-on crash that left five people dead, including a two small children. The Albuquerque Journal reported large work truck traveling north on US 550 in the northern part of the state Friday night crossed into oncoming traffic and slammed head-on into an SUV, which burst into flames.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Fe New Mexican.
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What Does the Catholic Church Stand for Anymore?
|1 hr
|not much
|9
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|5 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|114,775
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|5 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|63,818
|Da Donald Trump Celebrated Cinco de Mayo With S...
|15 hr
|Drain
|3
|Comey, the Cummerbund concealing bloated Leftis...
|Sun
|barnyard
|17
|Company offers to bond out mom this Mothera s Day
|Sun
|billy bud lite
|1
|VoteRunLead.org Joins The United State of Women...
|Sat
|more
|2
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC