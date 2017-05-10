New Mexico crash kills 5; alcohol may...

New Mexico crash kills 5; alcohol may have been factor

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Santa Fe New Mexican

New Mexico officials say alcohol may have been a factor in a fiery head-on crash that left five people dead, including a two small children. The Albuquerque Journal reported large work truck traveling north on US 550 in the northern part of the state Friday night crossed into oncoming traffic and slammed head-on into an SUV, which burst into flames.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Fe New Mexican.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What Does the Catholic Church Stand for Anymore? 1 hr not much 9
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 5 hr Frmr-fmer505-1951 114,775
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 5 hr Frmr-fmer505-1951 63,818
Da Donald Trump Celebrated Cinco de Mayo With S... 15 hr Drain 3
Comey, the Cummerbund concealing bloated Leftis... Sun barnyard 17
News Company offers to bond out mom this Mothera s Day Sun billy bud lite 1
News VoteRunLead.org Joins The United State of Women... Sat more 2
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Bernalillo County was issued at May 15 at 3:07AM MDT

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Health Care
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,584 • Total comments across all topics: 281,031,417

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC