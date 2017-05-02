Native American Dem leader eyes Congr...

Native American Dem leader eyes Congress seat in New Mexico

17 hrs ago

The outgoing leader of the New Mexico Democratic Party is running for an open congressional seat and hopes to become the nation's first Native American congresswoman. Debra Haaland recently filed a statement of candidacy with the Federal Election Commission to run for the state's First Congressional District.

