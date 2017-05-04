Murder warrant issued in April 28 killing in Albuquerque
Authorities say an arrest warrant has been issued for a 30-year-old man sought in an April 28 homicide in Albuquerque. The warrant charges Cory W. Chandler with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 42-year-old Harvey Saavedra in a southeast Albuquerque mobile home park.
