May 23rd Morning Rush: UK police arre...

May 23rd Morning Rush: UK police arrest 23-year-old man in Manchester connected to concert attack

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

Officials are calling it a terrorist attack. 22 people are now confirmed dead including children, while 50 others are hurt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 30 min ants 114,809
Da Donald Trump Celebrated Cinco de Mayo With S... 34 min Drain 12
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 59 min Mister Chix 63,852
What Does the Catholic Church Stand for Anymore? 2 hr Drain 29
News Professors save design drawings for neon signs ... 3 hr mel 1
Dershowitz: Trump has no constitutional barrier 10 hr barnyard 9
Aw, the bitchy, 50 year old moderator wiped a post Mon Concha Pena 7
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for Bernalillo County was issued at May 23 at 2:51PM MDT

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,582 • Total comments across all topics: 281,231,491

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC