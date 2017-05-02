May 2 Morning Rush: Santa Fe voters t...

May 2 Morning Rush: Santa Fe voters to decide on soda tax

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

The funds collected would go toward early childhood education. The battle between both sides has escalated in T.V. ads.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wait times continue to increase at MVD offices ... 35 min The truth 11
News Man found with hands nailed to trees in the Bosque 37 min The truth 1
News Suspected storage unit thief in custody, police... 2 hr gregory 1
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 4 hr Mister Chix 63,770
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 5 hr new parrot 114,725
Direct Democracy Versus a Constitutional Republic 11 hr mpd 3
How Great Was President Andrew Jackson? 19 hr artur 1
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,284 • Total comments across all topics: 280,725,044

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC