May 2 Morning Rush: Santa Fe voters to decide on soda tax
The funds collected would go toward early childhood education. The battle between both sides has escalated in T.V. ads.
Albuquerque Discussions
|Wait times continue to increase at MVD offices ...
|35 min
|The truth
|11
|Man found with hands nailed to trees in the Bosque
|37 min
|The truth
|1
|Suspected storage unit thief in custody, police...
|2 hr
|gregory
|1
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|4 hr
|Mister Chix
|63,770
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|5 hr
|new parrot
|114,725
|Direct Democracy Versus a Constitutional Republic
|11 hr
|mpd
|3
|How Great Was President Andrew Jackson?
|19 hr
|artur
|1
