May 12th Morning Rush: Questioning continues in fifth day of Tai Chan trial

Defense attorneys plan to cross-examine one of the police officers who responded to the scene and found Deputy Jeremy Martin bleeding and unresponsive. Chan accused of murdering Martin after a night of drinking in Las Cruces.

