May 12th Morning Rush: Questioning continues in fifth day of Tai Chan trial
Defense attorneys plan to cross-examine one of the police officers who responded to the scene and found Deputy Jeremy Martin bleeding and unresponsive. Chan accused of murdering Martin after a night of drinking in Las Cruces.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|2 hr
|Mister Chix
|114,770
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|3 hr
|nits
|63,815
|VoteRunLead.org Joins The United State of Women...
|3 hr
|more
|2
|Comey, the Cummerbund concealing bloated Leftis...
|12 hr
|So you
|15
|Single Payor Health Care System
|12 hr
|Pod
|3
|Da Donald Trump Celebrated Cinco de Mayo With S...
|14 hr
|CONCHA PENA
|2
|dumb as craps and comey
|Fri
|Another
|2
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC