Marka s Friday Evening Forecast
A storm system over the pacific will move toward New Mexico this weekend. Showers will develop across the western tear of the state on Saturday with temperatures remaining warm.
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|14 min
|Mister Chix
|114,749
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|30 min
|savage head-hunters
|63,794
|Its not about Immigration - Its about Open Bord...
|1 hr
|CONCHA PENA
|48
|Susan Rice, frightened that her lying criminali...
|2 hr
|You are typical
|14
|Review: Adults On Rio Bravo (Nov '10)
|11 hr
|Rougemili
|822
|Thinking of moving to NM - Read This 1st
|12 hr
|duffery
|13
|ABQ prescription medicine call center closing (Aug '08)
|12 hr
|sourfaceanne
|22
