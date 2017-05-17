Man sentenced in shooting death of Al...

Man sentenced in shooting death of Albuquerque teen

8 hrs ago

Dominic Conyers pleaded guilty last week to conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and shooting into an occupied dwelling. The shooting happened in 2015 killing Manzano High School student Jaydon Chavez-Silver.

Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.

Albuquerque, NM

