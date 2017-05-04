Man pleads guilty in Phoenix killings
One of two men charged with murder in the 2016 killings of two women at a Phoenix-area home has pleaded guilty. Officials say Andrew Lauro pleaded guilty Friday to two counts of first-degree murder and burglary in the killings of 70-year-old Barbara Leslie of Surprise and 75-year-old Ruth Schwed, a friend visiting from Albuquerque.
