Man pleads guilty in Phoenix killings

One of two men charged with murder in the 2016 killings of two women at a Phoenix-area home has pleaded guilty. Officials say Andrew Lauro pleaded guilty Friday to two counts of first-degree murder and burglary in the killings of 70-year-old Barbara Leslie of Surprise and 75-year-old Ruth Schwed, a friend visiting from Albuquerque.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Fe New Mexican.