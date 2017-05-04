Man pleads guilty in Phoenix killings

Man pleads guilty in Phoenix killings

Santa Fe New Mexican

One of two men charged with murder in the 2016 killings of two women at a Phoenix-area home has pleaded guilty. Officials say Andrew Lauro pleaded guilty Friday to two counts of first-degree murder and burglary in the killings of 70-year-old Barbara Leslie of Surprise and 75-year-old Ruth Schwed, a friend visiting from Albuquerque.

Santa Fe New Mexican

Albuquerque, NM

