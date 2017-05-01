Man found with hands nailed to trees ...

Man found with hands nailed to trees in the Bosque

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

A cleanup site in Albuquerque's Bosque turned into a disturbing crime scene Monday morning. Workers found a man screaming, nailed to a pair of trees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wait times continue to increase at MVD offices ... 45 min gregory 10
News Suspected storage unit thief in custody, police... 50 min gregory 1
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 3 hr Mister Chix 63,770
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 3 hr new parrot 114,725
Direct Democracy Versus a Constitutional Republic 9 hr mpd 3
How Great Was President Andrew Jackson? 18 hr artur 1
Thinking of moving to NM - Read This 1st 19 hr coyote505 7
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,555 • Total comments across all topics: 280,723,529

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC