Man arrested for alleged robbery spre...

Man arrested for alleged robbery spree in northwest Albuquerque

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

According to a criminal complaint, Romero robbed two men at an ATM, then went across the street and robbed the Albertson's in northwest Albuquerque, followed by the Dion's near Cottonwood Mall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 1 hr nits 63,817
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 1 hr Mister Chix 114,772
Comey, the Cummerbund concealing bloated Leftis... 2 hr barnyard 17
News Company offers to bond out mom this Mothera s Day 3 hr billy bud lite 1
News VoteRunLead.org Joins The United State of Women... 15 hr more 2
Single Payor Health Care System Sat Pod 3
Da Donald Trump Celebrated Cinco de Mayo With S... Sat CONCHA PENA 2
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Ebola
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,095 • Total comments across all topics: 281,008,684

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC