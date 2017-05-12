Man accused of running over homeless ...

Man accused of running over homeless man released, ordered not to drive

Next Story Prev Story
4 min ago Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

An unusual condition of release for an Albuquerque realtor charged with murder . Chris Pino is accused of running over a homeless man with his Hummer killing him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Comey, the Cummerbund concealing bloated Leftis... 1 min Earl B 13
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 10 hr Mister Chix 114,764
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 10 hr nits 63,811
dumb as craps and comey 10 hr Another 2
Susan Rice, frightened that her lying criminali... Fri Bull Durham 49
Single Payor Health Care System Fri Geez 2
What Does the Catholic Church Stand for Anymore? Fri more 5
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Ebola
  5. South Korea
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,156 • Total comments across all topics: 280,979,845

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC