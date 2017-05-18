Loved ones want answers in fatal car wash shooting
It's been three weeks since an Albuquerque motorcyclist was shot and killed at a car wash at Coors and Quail . That night, the man who says he shot Earl Roybal was handcuffed and taken to a holding cell, but he never arrested or charged.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|6 hr
|Mister Chix
|114,793
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|6 hr
|Mister Chix
|63,836
|Da Donald Trump Celebrated Cinco de Mayo With S...
|7 hr
|Drain
|6
|Planned Parenthood to close 3 clinics in northe...
|10 hr
|baby
|5
|The Creatures From the Black Lagoon...
|10 hr
|Yeah
|8
|ABC cancels the Tim Allen show favored by conse...
|14 hr
|Army Vet
|3
|Thinking of moving to NM - Read This 1st
|Thu
|Army Vet
|15
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC