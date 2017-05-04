Locals flock to comic book stores for...

Locals flock to comic book stores for Free Comic Book Day

Comic book fans are able to get special edition comics that are put out by publishers only on Free Comic Book Day. Albuquerque fans were lined up and wrapped around the building to get their comics.

