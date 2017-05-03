Local firm launching first mobile game

Local firm launching first mobile game

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: KOB-TV New Mexico

Chris McKillip and his team started out working on various visual effects and animation projects in Albuquerque in 2002. Now, they've settled into gaming, which McKillip calls a budding industry in the Duke City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What is your favorite name for Elizabeth Warren? 37 min Funny aint it 6
Thinking of moving to NM - Read This 1st 37 min Funny aint it 12
News May 2 Morning Rush: Santa Fe voters to decide o... 3 hr Bluntruth 1
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 10 hr Froggies 63,780
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 10 hr new parrot 114,734
Susan Rice, frightened that her lying criminali... 11 hr what else 2
News Hundreds of home break-ins reported in Albuquer... 18 hr We have 7
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,351 • Total comments across all topics: 280,762,878

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC