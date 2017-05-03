Local firm launching first mobile game
Chris McKillip and his team started out working on various visual effects and animation projects in Albuquerque in 2002. Now, they've settled into gaming, which McKillip calls a budding industry in the Duke City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What is your favorite name for Elizabeth Warren?
|37 min
|Funny aint it
|6
|Thinking of moving to NM - Read This 1st
|37 min
|Funny aint it
|12
|May 2 Morning Rush: Santa Fe voters to decide o...
|3 hr
|Bluntruth
|1
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|10 hr
|Froggies
|63,780
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|10 hr
|new parrot
|114,734
|Susan Rice, frightened that her lying criminali...
|11 hr
|what else
|2
|Hundreds of home break-ins reported in Albuquer...
|18 hr
|We have
|7
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC