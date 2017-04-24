Local boy has 'therapy' bike replaced by local Firefighters
Elias is autistic and often would refuse to go outside until he got a tricycle from the Carrie Tingley Foundation. The trike was stolen from his grandmother's garage, the families search never found it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV.
