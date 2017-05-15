Local Band Podcast: Treehouse Basement

Local Band Podcast: Treehouse Basement

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Lobo

Treehouse Basement formed in 2014 and have since been consistently slapping Albuquerque in the face with catchy, desert-fused indie-pop. Their take on contemporary dance-rock has a bad habit of animating audiences, quite often evoking people to move and groove regardless if they want to or not.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Lobo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What Does the Catholic Church Stand for Anymore? 1 hr Wow 15
Comey, the Cummerbund concealing bloated Leftis... 1 hr So you 21
ABC cancels the Tim Allen show favored by conse... 1 hr Hey 2
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 6 hr Frmr-fmer505-1951 114,782
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 6 hr Frmr-fmer505-1951 63,825
testing 20 hr Brutus 1
News Company offers to bond out mom this Mothera s Day 21 hr Hmmm 2
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Boston Marathon
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,369 • Total comments across all topics: 281,061,705

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC