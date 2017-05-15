Local Band Podcast: Treehouse Basement
Treehouse Basement formed in 2014 and have since been consistently slapping Albuquerque in the face with catchy, desert-fused indie-pop. Their take on contemporary dance-rock has a bad habit of animating audiences, quite often evoking people to move and groove regardless if they want to or not.
