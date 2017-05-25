Lawsuit alleges Albuquerque Police fa...

Lawsuit alleges Albuquerque Police failed kidnapping victim

A kidnapping victim who says she was tortured for two weeks claims Albuquerque Police made it even worse for her. A new lawsuit alleges the police officers in this case were more worried about investigating stolen cars in the area than they were in the woman's 911 calls for help.

