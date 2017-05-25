Lawsuit alleges Albuquerque Police failed kidnapping victim
A kidnapping victim who says she was tortured for two weeks claims Albuquerque Police made it even worse for her. A new lawsuit alleges the police officers in this case were more worried about investigating stolen cars in the area than they were in the woman's 911 calls for help.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Facebook Takes Down a Devastating Video of Ghou...
|1 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|3
|The Leftist Democrats Can't Win Any Elections
|1 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|5
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|12 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|63,861
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|12 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|114,818
|Man accused of murdering Albuquerque woman went... (Jul '16)
|13 hr
|Baldrecluse
|3
|Tessa Mentus Contracts Brian Williams Syndrome (Jun '16)
|15 hr
|Yeah
|12
|Craftmatic Beds- Albuquerque, NM
|22 hr
|road apple refugee
|1
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC