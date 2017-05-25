Kristena s Thursday Morning Forecast
THURSDAY: A calm and mild start to the day with morning temperatures in the 40s, 50s and 60s across the state. Big story today will be the increased fire threat due to strong southwest winds 20-30mph and low humidity <10%.
