In The County: Gutierrez-Hubbell House New Exhibit And Open House
Gutierrez- Hubbell House has a new art exhibit and will host an open house May 13. Gutierrez-Hubbell House is located in the South Valley and in one of the oldest properties in Albuquerque. The open house is Saturday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and will feature Via del Oro Wildlife Refuge Artists painting.
