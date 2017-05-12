In The County: Gutierrez-Hubbell House New Exhibit And Open House

Gutierrez- Hubbell House has a new art exhibit and will host an open house May 13. Gutierrez-Hubbell House is located in the South Valley and in one of the oldest properties in Albuquerque. The open house is Saturday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and will feature Via del Oro Wildlife Refuge Artists painting.

