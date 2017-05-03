GameStop teams up with Crime Stoppers to catch robbery suspect
Crime Stoppers and GameStop are teaming up, hoping for the arrest of the man who has been robbing their stores. The Albuquerque Police Department says the man has robbed three GameStop locations, using a gun to threaten employees to get money and merchandise.
