Fun run to raise money for service dog training
Fun run to raise money for service dog training Clubs at two county high schools are hosting a fundraiser to help a Farmington student train her service dog Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/education/2017/05/11/fun-run-raise-money-service-dog-training/101567380/ Sugar, a service dog for 7-year-old Kiera Schrock, sits in their home off the La Plata Highway north of Farmington on Wednesday. FARMINGTON - Makaylee Boergadine is happy to see 7-year-old Kiera Schrock acquire a service dog to help monitor her diabetes condition and help her live a more active life.
