Former jail guard not guilty on one count in rape case
A jury on Friday found a former Bernalillo County former jail guard not guilty on one count in the rape of a female inmate, but could not reach a decision on a second count. The jurors deliberated for one day before reaching their decision in the trial against Enock Arvizo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|1 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|114,761
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|5 hr
|nits
|63,807
|Comey, the Cummerbund concealing bloated Leftis...
|9 hr
|Bull Durham
|11
|Susan Rice, frightened that her lying criminali...
|9 hr
|Bull Durham
|49
|Single Payor Health Care System
|12 hr
|Geez
|2
|What Does the Catholic Church Stand for Anymore?
|12 hr
|more
|5
|Police: Woman crawled through dog door to rob h...
|19 hr
|billy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC