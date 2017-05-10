Former jail guard not guilty on one c...

Former jail guard not guilty on one count in rape case

A jury on Friday found a former Bernalillo County former jail guard not guilty on one count in the rape of a female inmate, but could not reach a decision on a second count. The jurors deliberated for one day before reaching their decision in the trial against Enock Arvizo.

