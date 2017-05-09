For Your Education: Military Apprecia...

For Your Education: Military Appreciation And Summer Classes At NAU

Scott Turncliff , Albuquerque West Campus Director of National American University , joined New Mexico Living to talk about military appreciation and summer classes at the school. Military Appreciation Night is on Thursday, May 18 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Albuquerque West Campus.

