For Your Education: Military Appreciation And Summer Classes At NAU
Scott Turncliff , Albuquerque West Campus Director of National American University , joined New Mexico Living to talk about military appreciation and summer classes at the school. Military Appreciation Night is on Thursday, May 18 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Albuquerque West Campus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maxine Waters is Bloviating Gas Bag...
|37 min
|More
|2
|Susan Rice, frightened that her lying criminali...
|2 hr
|Your
|31
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|5 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|114,754
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|5 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|63,803
|Comey, the Cummerbund concealing bloated Leftis...
|11 hr
|as usual
|5
|Is LULAC a racist organization (Mar '16)
|11 hr
|who is
|69
|New Mexico Legislature sues governor in escalat...
|Tue
|you should
|26
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC