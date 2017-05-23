Expiring law could leave Route 66 tow...

Expiring law could leave Route 66 towns without key funding

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Capital-Journal

Route 66, the historic American roadway that linked Chicago to the West Coast, soon may be dropped from a National Park Service preservation program. A federal law authorizing the Route 66 Corridor Preservation Program is set to expire in two years and with it would go millions of dollars in grants for reviving old tourist spots in struggling towns.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 2 hr ants 114,811
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 3 hr Mister Chix 63,854
What Does the Catholic Church Stand for Anymore? 3 hr Frmr-fmer505-1951 30
Dershowitz: Trump has no constitutional barrier 3 hr Frmr-fmer505-1951 10
Da Donald Trump Celebrated Cinco de Mayo With S... 5 hr Drain 12
News Professors save design drawings for neon signs ... 8 hr mel 1
Aw, the bitchy, 50 year old moderator wiped a post Mon Concha Pena 7
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for Bernalillo County was issued at May 23 at 2:51PM MDT

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Afghanistan
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,317 • Total comments across all topics: 281,236,037

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC