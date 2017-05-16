Dona Ana Community College to close Hatch campus
Dona Ana Community College is blaming stagnant enrollment and budget constraints for the decision to close a satellite campus in the southern New Mexico community of Hatch. Dona Ana Community College President Renay Scott said in a statement that the recession and resulting market declines have negatively impacted overall enrollment and use of the learning center in Hatch.
