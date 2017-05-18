Document details death of lawman who killed Billy the Kid
In this photo provided by the DoA a Ana County Manager's Office, Records and Filing Supervisor Angelica Valenzuela poses at the DoA a Ana County Clerk's Office Friday, May 19, 2017, in Las Cruces, N.M. Valenzuela found a century-old document inside a box of unarchived records that sheds light on the death of the Old West lawman Pat Garrett who gained fame for killing Billy the Kid.
