Document details death of lawman who killed Billy the Kid

FILE - This undated file photo is thought to be an image of famed gunslinger Billy the Kid, William Bonney, near the age of 18. A newly discovered document, dated July 9, 1908 and found in southern New Mexico is shedding more light on... ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - A century-old document found inside a box of unarchived records in a southern New Mexico county is shedding a little more light on the shooting death of the Old West lawman who gained fame for killing Billy the Kid. Dated July 9, 1908, the nearly illegible handwritten coroner's jury report refers to the investigation of the death of Pat Garrett, who served as sheriff in Lincoln and Dona Ana counties before being appointed as a customs collector along the U.S.-Mexico border.

