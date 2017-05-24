Diesel mix-up at Albuquerque gas stat...

Diesel mix-up at Albuquerque gas station could cause damage to vehicles

Some drivers may have some serious damage on their hands because of what was put in one station's gas tanks. It looks like people have been putting regular gasoline in their cars and trucks when they thought it was diesel.

