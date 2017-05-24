Diesel mix-up at Albuquerque gas station could cause damage to vehicles
Some drivers may have some serious damage on their hands because of what was put in one station's gas tanks. It looks like people have been putting regular gasoline in their cars and trucks when they thought it was diesel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Craftmatic Beds- Albuquerque, NM
|8 min
|road apple refugee
|1
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|2 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|63,859
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|2 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|114,816
|Dershowitz: Trump has no constitutional barrier
|15 hr
|Nope
|13
|Melania Trump Reveals She is a Catholic
|15 hr
|frank
|1
|Losing their kicks? Funds for Route 66 towns ma...
|17 hr
|HOV lanes 4 cash ...
|1
|Albuquerque woman accused of impersonating a nurse
|22 hr
|Army Vet
|1
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC