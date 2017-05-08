Deadly pedestrian accident near Albuq...

Deadly pedestrian accident near Albuquerque Academy

Albuquerque police are investigating an early morning accident between a vehicle and a pedestrian near the entrance to Albuquerque Academy. Wyoming Boulevard is currently blocked northbound from Cubero Road to Burlison Drive.

